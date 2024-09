How garden owners can help bats

"Wild" gardens help animals

However, an alliance around the Graz-based Kunstverein rotor and Styrian bat researcher Oliver Gebhardt is currently demonstrating that everyone can do something for bats. To this end, they are approaching landowners behind Eggenberg Castle and on the Plabutsch to raise awareness for "bat-friendly" gardens and meadows. "This is already a perfect bat garden," said expert Oliver Gebhardt yesterday during an inspection of the property owned by local resident Karin Petrowitsch.