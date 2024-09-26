Vorteilswelt
Sharp criticism from FPÖ

New financial equalization necessary: municipalities will soon be broke

Nachrichten
26.09.2024 18:45

The strained finances of the municipalities were once again a topic of discussion in the provincial parliament's finance committee. Provincial Councillor Daniel Fellner hopes for a solution after the elections. The FPÖ criticizes the provincial government.

Austria votes and the whole country stands still. This also applies to the increasingly threatening financial situation of the Carinthian municipalities. Provincial Councillor Daniel Fellner is counting on the next coalition: "If there is a new government after the election, the financial equalization between the federal government, provinces and municipalities will have to be renegotiated."

He also put this on record during questioning in the Finance Committee. The FPÖ reacted angrily. "The SPÖ and ÖVP only agreed to the new financial equalization last December," criticized FPÖ leader Erwin Angerer. "This approval was a fatal mistake."

If a new government is formed after the elections, the financial equalization between the federal government, provinces and municipalities will have to be renegotiated.

Daniel Fellner, SPÖ-Landesrat für Gemeindeangelegenheiten

According to the FPÖ, there are municipalities that still owe money to the state every month after all revenue shares. "The Carinthian municipalities have their backs to the wall financially!" warns Angerer, who is calling for a 20 percent reduction in the burden.

"The hesitant measures are at best a drop in the ocean. A lasting change can only be achieved through financial equalization," the two mayors Gerhard Köfer and Karl Markut from Team Kärnten also make clear.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Felix Justich
Felix Justich
