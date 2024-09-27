Talent wanted
Aiming high with an apprenticeship in retail
There is hardly any other sector in which personal interests and career can be reconciled as well as in retail. The range of opportunities is extremely broad.
An apprenticeship in retail is one of the most varied apprenticeships you can find. You learn so much more than just how to sell goods! With a wide range of apprenticeships, the retail sector offers the right training for every talent and interest - whether you are a fashion enthusiast, a nature lover, a talented craftsman or interested in technology. Prospective sales assistants and specialist advisors, wholesale merchants and operational logistics specialists, medical products and e-commerce merchants - young people go their own way with specifically trained know-how and help shape the future of retail.
The retail trade apprenticeship offers a wide range of specializations and can be studied with the following 15 different training focuses: Building materials trade, furnishing advice, electrical and electronics advice, telecommunications, garden center, hardware and hardware, motor vehicles and spare parts, food trade, delicatessen, perfumery, textile trade, shoes, sporting goods, watch and jewelry advice and general retail.
Apprenticeship, Matura, dual academy
The so-called "National Qualifications Framework" equates an apprenticeship qualification with an AHS Matura! In addition, the vocational baccalaureate can be taken parallel to the apprenticeship. The Dual Academy, on the other hand, is a training program specially developed for high school graduates, university dropouts and career changers with a shortened "apprenticeship period", for example in the areas of Sales & Market (retail and wholesale) and Logistics Management (company logistics clerks). All training opportunities and companies can be found on the website www.dualeakademie.at
This list is a good indication of the variety of opportunities in retail. Each of these 15 specializations can be combined with the additional focus on "Digital Sales" - without extending the apprenticeship period. New apprenticeships are also constantly being created to complement the wide range on offer. New apprenticeships are also being created time and again to complement the wide range on offer. For example, sports equipment specialist, medical product salesperson or e-commerce salesperson.
Crisis-proof, with opportunities for advancement
Young, creative and motivated specialists are sought not only for regional, but also for international careers. For the customer at the end of the supply chain, one thing is clear: I get my goods. However, very few people are aware of how many challenges await them on the way from the ordering process to placing the goods on the shelf and how many people are needed in the background.
Business processes in retail are changing - for example due to the constantly changing global markets or the new possibilities of artificial intelligence - and are therefore enriching the job profile of an apprenticeship in retail. A challenge for the apprentices, certainly. But at the same time, it is also a guarantee that they will never be bored. Further information on an apprenticeship in retail can be found at www.lehre-im-handel-ooe.at and at www.facebook.com/ lehre.im.handel.ooe.
Sales talent competition
Every year, the Upper Austrian retail sector organizes the "Upper Austrian Junior Sales Champion" apprentice competition, in which the best young salespeople from Upper Austria conduct a fictitious sales pitch on stage in front of an audience. The young salespeople also have to master the challenge of selling a product to a second, English-speaking customer! The entire sales pitch is evaluated by a top-class jury. The two best placed will then compete nationwide - great prizes and valuable practical experience await all finalists. Register HERE right now.
