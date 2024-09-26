Military aid package
Biden makes 8 billion dollars available for Ukraine
Joe Biden has announced military aid of more than eight billion dollars, or around 7.15 billion euros, for Ukraine. This includes a glide bomb with a range of up to 130 kilometers, according to the US President, who also announced an international Ukraine meeting in Germany in October.
Supporting Ukraine is a top priority for the USA, Biden said in a statement on Thursday. Therefore, military aid for Ukraine would be increased and a series of additional measures would be taken to help Ukraine win the war.
Selensky thanks Biden
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Biden and the US Congress for the new military aid package. "I am grateful to the United States for providing goods that are absolutely crucial for the protection of our people," said Zelenskyi on X.
Biden will receive his Ukrainian colleague at the White House on Thursday. Selenskyj wants to present a plan to Biden and his Vice President Kamala Harris at a joint meeting on how to achieve a victory for Ukraine in the Russian war of aggression and a just peace. Biden also wants to talk to Zelensky about the "latest developments on the battlefield".
Comprehensive package of weapons and ammunition
"The United States stands behind Ukraine's defense against Russia's brutal aggression," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken declared on Wednesday. Washington would provide new aid "as quickly as possible". The new package includes "ammunition and support" for the US artillery system HIMARS as well as cluster and artillery ammunition, armored and light artillery vehicles, small arms and "anti-tank weapons", Blinken explained.
Washington is Kiev's biggest supporter in the war against Moscow. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the USA has provided Ukraine with around 175 billion dollars in military and economic aid.
Meeting between Trump and Selensky apparently canceled
Talks between Zelenskyi and members of the US Congress are also on the agenda for Thursday. A meeting between Zelensky and Trump also appeared to have been planned, but will apparently not take place. US media reported that Trump had taken offense at an interview with the Ukrainian president in which he said that the 78-year-old Republican "doesn't really know how to stop the war".
