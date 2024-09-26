Vorteilswelt
Poisonous green dispute:

Lawsuit against Maurer? “She’s not worth it to me!”

Nachrichten
26.09.2024 15:00

"I think there's something rumbling internally in the Greens," says former Green Party leader Madeleine Petrovic in the krone.tv talk with Jana Pasching. Demarcations and controversies against the Petrovic list or other parties are legitimate. "But to hit below the belt and insinuate that I would surround myself with anti-Semites is outrageous."

0 Kommentare

Green Club leader Sigrid Maurer had previously lashed out at Petrovic in a krone.tv interview: The latter had "unfortunately drifted completely". And further: As with the Freedom Party, anti-Semites are also cavorting with Petrovic. Petrovic countered on Thursday: "That is outrageous as far as my entire background is concerned. My relatives are buried at the Jewish cemetery. That's where it all ends. That also affects everyone who works together on the Petrovic list. Because even they won't let anyone tell them that there are anti-Semites hanging around."

"Where have the Greens gone?"
Petrovic has the impression that Ms. Maurer only ever points the finger at others and accuses them of something. "Several people originally came from the Greens, such as Tobias Schweiger from the KPÖ or the Salzburg candidate Dankl. She has a tendency to drive people out." Petrovic has not changed, however, she explains in the talk. "I stand by the values of ecology, grassroots democracy, solidarity and self-determination. I just ask myself: where have the Greens gone?"

Madleine Petrovic from the Petrovic list in the krone.tv talk (Bild: krone.tv)
Madleine Petrovic from the Petrovic list in the krone.tv talk
(Bild: krone.tv)

"Maurer has gone too far"
Slander and personal insinuations: That should not be the style of a governing parliamentary party. Petrovic identifies a very similar approach to the Schilling case: the party leadership also made mistakes in the Schilling case, they knew that there had been turbulence in the past and ignored it. "Then you have the salad in the public eye, which ultimately damages all parties." Petrovic hopes that there are forces within the Greens who say: "Maurer has gone too far, you can't leave it like that."

Petrovic doesn't want to complain, even if she probably could: "But it's not worth it to me." Politics is a competition of the best ideas, which ultimately has to be decided by the people.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

