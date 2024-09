Biker ends up in hospital after wild overtaking maneuver

The 68-year-old was riding his bike from Bregenz in the direction of Langen when his journey was slowed down by a truck. In a blind bend of all places, the motorcyclist decided to overtake the truck. He would have been better off not doing that: Just at that moment, a car with a woman at the wheel came towards him - although he tried to brake at the last second and avoid the car, a collision could no longer be avoided.