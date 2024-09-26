Decision imminent
Graz: District heating to become 18 percent cheaper
The decision on future district heating prices in Graz is imminent. The important report is now available and recommends a reduction in the tariff of at least 18 percent. Everything should be finalized on Friday.
District heating is a major factor in the provincial capital of Graz in particular, with around 90,000 households and companies connected to the Energie Graz network. In addition, there are 13,000 Energie Steiermark customers and other regional providers outside Graz. While the free market applies in all other districts, the district heating price in Graz is set in an official procedure at the Province of Styria.
Reduction of "at least 18 percent"
In 2022, the tariffs rose significantly - Graz's district heating supply is heavily dependent on gas, and the war in Ukraine caused costs to skyrocket. Last year, there was a small price reduction of ten percent. And this year? The decisive report from an expert is now available and, according to information from "Krone", recommends a reduction of at least 18 percent. The price authority is expected to finalize everything on Friday, and the new tariffs may already apply from October.
Although the provincial governors Christopher Drexler (ÖVP) and Anton Lang (SPÖ) have made their desire for a reduction known, they have always emphasized that the authority's procedure is uninfluenced. Political pressure has recently been exerted by the KPÖ in particular. Mayor Elke Kahr also expressed her satisfaction on Thursday: "It was high time that the lower purchase prices were reflected in the district heating tariff in order to reduce people's heating costs." Nevertheless, the tariffs are still "too high".
Dispute over energy merger
The relationship between the provincial government and Kahr is not without friction. Drexler and Lang brought a merger of Energie Steiermark and Energie Graz into play the previous week - the mayor immediately rejected the idea. However, a merger in the district heating sector was also recently suggested by the provincial audit office. Kahr, on the other hand, emphasizes that the city will in future produce part of the district heating itself with the waste incineration plant (called Energiewerk).
