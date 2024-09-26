Graz: District heating to become 18 percent cheaper

Reduction of "at least 18 percent"

In 2022, the tariffs rose significantly - Graz's district heating supply is heavily dependent on gas, and the war in Ukraine caused costs to skyrocket. Last year, there was a small price reduction of ten percent. And this year? The decisive report from an expert is now available and, according to information from "Krone", recommends a reduction of at least 18 percent. The price authority is expected to finalize everything on Friday, and the new tariffs may already apply from October.