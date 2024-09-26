It has not yet been decided who will take the second cockpit alongside Hülkenberg, but Valtteri Bottas has the best chance of winning the vacant seat, according to reports. However, only a one-year contract is said to be on the table for the time being, meaning that the Finn would continue to compete as a Sauber driver. Whether he will also be allowed to compete as a driver in 2026, when the racing team will line up as an Audi team for the first time, will be decided based on the results of the coming season.