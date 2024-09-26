Vorteilswelt
No cockpit in 2025 either

Nachrichten
26.09.2024 11:38

The last open cockpit for the 2025 Formula 1 season, that of Sauber/Audi, will probably not be given to Mick Schumacher. According to the German newspaper Bild, the racing team led by Team Principal Mattia Binotto has decided against the German. 

Schumacher was allowed to take a seat in the Haas cockpit from 2021 to 2022 before having to make way for Nico Hülkenberg. Since then, the 25-year-old has been hoping for a return to motorsport's premier class - but without success ...

Mick Schumacher drove for Haas until 2022. (Bild: APA/AFP/Toshifumi KITAMURA)
Mick Schumacher drove for Haas until 2022.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Toshifumi KITAMURA)

New regulations from 2026
According to the report, Binotto is also not interested in Schumacher's services, which will leave him without a Formula 1 race for at least three years. While Mick's experience in the highest racing class had previously spoken in favor of a commitment, this argument will probably be over by 2026 at the latest. This is because new technical regulations (new aerodynamic and engine guidelines) will come into force from then on, and the cars will change drastically as a result.

It has not yet been decided who will take the second cockpit alongside Hülkenberg, but Valtteri Bottas has the best chance of winning the vacant seat, according to reports. However, only a one-year contract is said to be on the table for the time being, meaning that the Finn would continue to compete as a Sauber driver. Whether he will also be allowed to compete as a driver in 2026, when the racing team will line up as an Audi team for the first time, will be decided based on the results of the coming season.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

