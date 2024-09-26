Several tornadoes swept across Germany’s federal state

The storm nevertheless caused damage, albeit not from a tornado. In Kasewinkel near Münster, several trees toppled over in a short space of time, as reported by Bild. A strong gust of wind is said to be responsible, which raged at around 7.30 pm. However, only a very localized area was affected, reported a fire department spokesperson. Emergency services had to clear away trees, some of which were lying on the road.