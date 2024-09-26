New training area
The army goes diving on Lake Neufeld
A modern water training area is being built on Lake Neufeld at a cost of 2.5 million euros. The ground-breaking ceremony for the construction took place with the Minister of Defense at the end of the season.
The high season on Lake Neufeld has come to an end. Now mostly only water sports enthusiasts venture into the waters. The solemn exception was the ground-breaking ceremony for a modern training area for divers on Wednesday afternoon. The patrons were the Armed Forces Directorate for Infrastructure and the Hunting Command. Defense Minister Klaudia Tanner and Mayor Michael Lampel were among those who took up the spade.
Cost: 2.5 million euros
The new diving base will cover 545 square meters and have a boat garage with a water depth of one meter. The construction costs amount to 2.5 million euros. "With this project, the needs of the special forces and the highly trained divers of the Austrian Armed Forces are being taken into account in particular," explained the Minister of Defense. "The building is planned in such a way that up to 40 people can be present at the same time. It will be built in solid construction.
Focus on sustainability
The roofs are designed as flat roofs and are partly greened or designed as unused areas with gravel. The new wooden jetty, which will lead directly into the lake, is particularly noteworthy," say the planners. Sustainability plays a key role in the project. "For example, wood will be used for the jetty and surface and roof water will seep away directly on site," they say.
Step towards modernization
The water from the lakeside roof terrace is discharged into Lake Neufeld in a controlled manner. In addition, the diving base is to be equipped with a high-speed communication infrastructure. A car parking area and fences are planned for the outdoor area. "The construction project represents an important step towards modernizing the Neufelder See water training area," it is emphasized. Completion is planned for May 2025.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.