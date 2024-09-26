The army goes diving on Lake Neufeld

Cost: 2.5 million euros

The new diving base will cover 545 square meters and have a boat garage with a water depth of one meter. The construction costs amount to 2.5 million euros. "With this project, the needs of the special forces and the highly trained divers of the Austrian Armed Forces are being taken into account in particular," explained the Minister of Defense. "The building is planned in such a way that up to 40 people can be present at the same time. It will be built in solid construction.