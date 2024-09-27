Ducati Multistrada: Fine-tuning for the touring projectile

Automatic lowering when stationary

Following the example of Harley-Davidson and BMW, Ducati has installed automatic lowering of the Multistrada when stopping. Below 10 km/h and after starting up to 50 km/h, the ground clearance is 1.5 to 3 centimetres lower than when riding normally; this makes getting on the bike much more comfortable for both rider and pillion passenger. The height variance of the lowering depends on the current load. The higher this is already, the less possibility there is for lowering.