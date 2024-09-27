Wishes granted
Ducati Multistrada: Fine-tuning for the touring projectile
Ducati has revised its Multistrada V4 models for the new model year. This mainly affects comfort, but also handling.
According to the Italian manufacturer Ducati, its three Multistrada versions V4, V4 S and V4 Pikes Peak are "more advanced, more economical and more comfortable". Both rider and pillion passenger should benefit from the greater comfort, while the environment should benefit from the new EU homologation regulation EU5+.
Although the engine output of the 1158 cubic centimeter V4 engine with 125 kW/170 hp at 10,750 rpm remains unchanged, the rear cylinder bank is now switched off even more frequently than before; fuel consumption and emissions are to be reduced by six percent. The cylinder deactivation system is activated as soon as the load requirement allows it, i.e. even when the vehicle is moving. When the throttle grip is opened, the two rear cylinders also resume combustion.
Further technical changes have been made to the chassis, resulting in more precise handling when fully loaded. This is in response to a request from our test.
Automatic lowering when stationary
Following the example of Harley-Davidson and BMW, Ducati has installed automatic lowering of the Multistrada when stopping. Below 10 km/h and after starting up to 50 km/h, the ground clearance is 1.5 to 3 centimetres lower than when riding normally; this makes getting on the bike much more comfortable for both rider and pillion passenger. The height variance of the lowering depends on the current load. The higher this is already, the less possibility there is for lowering.
In future, passengers will enjoy more space because the panniers and top case will be positioned further back.
Other technical changes include the improved cornering lights and the new vehicle control system called Ducati Vehicle Observer (DVO), which collects data from 70 sensors. A further refined version of the eCBS combi-brake, which is still relatively new at Ducati, will be installed in 2025. Two new equipment options, both with the inclusion of radar-based safety technologies, complete the Multistrada variants.
The new prices for the Multistrada V4 S start at a good 28,000 euros, with the radar system requiring a surcharge of 1100 euros. The somewhat more economically equipped V4 version costs from just under 24,000 euros. There are also various other variants, some of which are designed to be more sporty, others more touristy.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.