SPÖ calls for more protection against discrimination

Equal treatment bodies and the SPÖ called for more protection against discrimination on Wednesday. In detail, the Equal Treatment Act is to be extended to include LGBTIQ people and the private sphere.
Currently, the discrimination grounds of religion, age, ideology and sexual orientation are not covered by the Equal Treatment Act nationwide. "Spain and Greece have implemented this in the last two years, since then Austria has been bringing up the rear here," said Sandra Konstatzky, Head of the Ombud for Equal Treatment (GAW). Comprehensive rights of action are particularly important. The next government has until mid-2026 to transpose EU directives into national law.
The extension to the private sphere means, for example, that matters such as finding accommodation are covered by protection against discrimination. In the previous year, 1147 anti-Semitic and 507 Islamophobic incidents were reported. This is an increase of 60 percent compared to 2022. 72 percent of black people surveyed in Austria stated that they had already experienced discrimination, said Doris Bures (SPÖ), Second President of the National Council, on Wednesday.
Teacher hurled racist insults
Sonia Zaafrani, Chairwoman of the Initiative for a Discrimination-Free Education System, described a case where Muslim schoolchildren were called "little terrorists" by the teacher. This had no consequences. "When discrimination comes from teachers, pupils are in a situation of dependency and can do little (...). The teacher is retiring soon anyway."
Another concern is equal treatment bodies and the SPÖ LGBTIQ people (lesbian, gay, bi, trans, queer, intersex, note). "The community has more members than Vorarlberg or Burgenland. Nobody would think of saying that all Burgenlanders are a minority," said Mario Lindner, member of the National Council. According to David Stögmüller (Greens), a lot of educational work is still needed. "The enemy of equal treatment is not primarily deep dislike, but ignorance," said ÖVP member of parliament Nico Marchetti.
