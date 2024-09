LIVE: Will Polster cause a sensation against Salzburg?

Viktoria with problems

However, Viktoria do not appear to be in the best of shape at the moment. After seven rounds of the current championship, they have just four points. In 15th place, the Polster team is currently in second-last place in the Ostliga. However, the Viennese have already managed to spring a surprise in the Cup once in the recent past: Hartberg were eliminated on penalties in 2019. However, the Stadion Alte Au in Stockerau, where they have to play due to infrastructure requirements, does not offer Viktoria any real home advantage.