Heated negotiations
“Winter is coming”: VW workers now want more pay
According to the company, the pressure to cut costs at car giant Volkswagen is enormous, with plant closures and tens of thousands of jobs at stake. But turbulent times do not protect against collective bargaining. VW workers are now demanding a seven percent wage increase.
The German trade union IG Metall is also demanding job security for around 120,000 VW employees beyond 2030 and is threatening strikes from December. IG Metall chief negotiator Thorsten Gröger said on Wednesday in Hanover that, if necessary, tens of thousands of VW employees would stand outside the factory gates and on the streets from December 1.
The tone of the negotiations is getting rough
The signs are pointing to escalation: "Winter is coming - and if necessary, we will really heat up the Board of Management," said the trade unionist. The conflict with VW has only just begun.
In the wage negotiations, IG Metall is demanding, among other things, a 7 percent increase for employees. This demand stands, said Gröger. Volkswagen had terminated a number of collective agreements, including the employment guarantee that had been in place for three decades and was actually due to run until 2029.
Volkswagen emphasizes cost-cutting constraints
At the start of the collective bargaining negotiations with IG Metall, Volkswagen reaffirmed its cost-cutting targets. "We have to restructure our company together. The situation is serious," said VW chief negotiator Arne Meiswinkel. "The task now is to find viable solutions."
The collective bargaining round, originally planned for the end of October, was brought forward after VW tightened its austerity measures at the beginning of the month. "The first round of negotiations will be about getting a common picture of the starting position," said Meiswinkel.
The German car giant based in Wolfsburg wants to make savings in the face of massive overcapacity in Germany and is threatening to close plants. VW recently announced that it was selling 500,000 fewer cars per year in Europe than before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic - and these cars would not be coming back. This corresponds to the production of two plants.
Volkswagen in good company
Far fewer cars are coming off the production line at VW factories than a few years ago. However, a Reuters survey of six car manufacturers with plants in Europe shows that the carmaker is not the only one with this problem. Western Europe in particular is in a bad position. Ford, Renault and Stellantis are also struggling with overcapacity, according to data from the analysis company GlobalData, which is available to Reuters.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
