Legacies are more often donated to charitable projects

Testamentary donations are becoming increasingly popular

In view of the demographic shift towards more childless and single-person households, more and more people are asking themselves what should happen to their assets after their death. In addition, according to forecasts, inherited assets will double from the current 21.5 billion euros per year to almost 41 billion euros by 2050 - mainly because the assets of the baby boomer generation will be inherited. Michaela Wagner-Braito, Managing Director of Lebenshilfe Vorarlberg, whose organization also relies on donations, emphasizes that anyone who decides to make a donation in their will can still do good even after their death: "By leaving a portion of their estate to Lebenshilfe Vorarlberg, for example, people are sending a lasting signal of solidarity. They can be sure that their legacy is in good hands with us. We know how much trust people place in our work and will do everything we can to fulfill their last wishes."