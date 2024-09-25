Reactivation
Flachgauer made Nazi symbols with his daughter
For twelve years, the workshop owner sent Hitler greetings and likes to pictures and messages from the Nazi era, glorifying the inhuman ideology. After confessing, he now has to take a guided tour of the concentration camp memorial.
The accused is a local family man (36) and owner of a car repair shop. And he obviously has sympathies for the Nazi Reich surrounding the Führer figure Adolf Hitler: the public prosecutor listed 25 charges at the trial on Wednesday in the regional court and accused the man from Flachgau of re-activation under the Prohibition Act 3g. "Swastikas on Facebook, Sieg Heil via Whatsapp and that went on for twelve years," emphasizes public prosecutor Florian Weinkamer and explains that the accused was in contact with a right-wing extremist group. He had even "made swastikas with his daughter".
"Seems like you are proud of your convictions"
The accused confessed. "He didn't sympathize, he just thought it was funny," explained the defence lawyer. "I didn't take it seriously before, now it's different. I'm sorry, there's nothing to sugarcoat," said the defendant himself - and otherwise remained silent to the judge's questions. For example: Why he greets acquaintances with the Hitler salute or why he makes Nazi symbols such as swastikas or sigils with his five-year-old daughter. "It seems as if they are proud of this attitude," the presiding judge found.
Sentence: one year on probation. He was also ordered to take a guided tour of the Mauthausen concentration camp memorial.
