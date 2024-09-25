Flachgauer made Nazi symbols with his daughter

"Seems like you are proud of your convictions"

The accused confessed. "He didn't sympathize, he just thought it was funny," explained the defence lawyer. "I didn't take it seriously before, now it's different. I'm sorry, there's nothing to sugarcoat," said the defendant himself - and otherwise remained silent to the judge's questions. For example: Why he greets acquaintances with the Hitler salute or why he makes Nazi symbols such as swastikas or sigils with his five-year-old daughter. "It seems as if they are proud of this attitude," the presiding judge found.