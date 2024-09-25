Not taken seriously?
Which topics children would vote for
SOS Children's Villages held a "children's vote" for the first time. Across Austria, 914 children took part and chose what was most important to them from eight topics. The environment received the most votes (531).
This was followed by family and friendships (470) and health (391 votes). Play and sport came fourth (372) and having a say fifth (337). There were seven dates throughout Austria for the "children's vote", with a third of children and young people casting their votes by post. SOS Children's Villages had specified eight topics to vote on.
The aim was to make children's concerns visible. "We want to show young people: Your opinion counts," said Managing Director Christian Moser. Too often, however, "decisions are made over the heads of children", for example when it comes to climate policy.
"They have a right to this, which is enshrined in our constitution and the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child. However, most politicians do not take this right seriously," criticized Moser in a press release. "Anyone who acts in the interests of children's rights must ask themselves with every decision: What impact does it have on the lives of children and young people?"
Child-friendly treatments
In a press release on Wednesday, SOS Children's Villages called for, among other things, sufficient free therapy places for children and young people and less pressure from work and school so that families have more time for each other again.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
