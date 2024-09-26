“BA” and protection zones: Celebratory fireworks before the election

Soon to be district leader

As a first step, she was sworn in as a member of the Andritz district council on Tuesday. The second step should take place at the beginning of next year: As the sparrows are whistling from the roof of the town hall, the Graz native wants to become district leader of Andritz. It has been agreed that the KPÖ, Greens and SPÖ, who form a coalition in the Murstadt district, will share this office. In 2025, it will be the turn of the Reds - and therefore Doris Kampus.