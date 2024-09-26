"Behind the scenes"
“BA” and protection zones: Celebratory fireworks before the election
Styrian Governor Christopher Drexler (ÖVP) solves problems in a virtual coup shortly before the election. SP state councillor Doris Kampus is to become the new district leader of Andritz. And an honorary citizenship for former mayor Hermann Schützenhöfer.
It was one of the big political surprises of the summer: in July, Doris Kampus announced that she would be leaving the provincial government after nine years as SPÖ provincial councillor. The reason given was that she wanted to concentrate exclusively on her work in the provincial capital as chairwoman of the SPÖ Graz.
Soon to be district leader
As a first step, she was sworn in as a member of the Andritz district council on Tuesday. The second step should take place at the beginning of next year: As the sparrows are whistling from the roof of the town hall, the Graz native wants to become district leader of Andritz. It has been agreed that the KPÖ, Greens and SPÖ, who form a coalition in the Murstadt district, will share this office. In 2025, it will be the turn of the Reds - and therefore Doris Kampus.
In addition to her salary as a member of the state parliament (6728 euros gross), she would then receive just under 2000 euros gross as district leader. "Then she'll be well provided for again," says many a competitor
Honorary Mariazeller
A great honor for a great Styrian: Former Styrian governor Hermann Schützenhöfer (ÖVP) will receive honorary citizenship of the town of Mariazell on Saturday. A large number of guests have announced their attendance at the Holy Mass and the subsequent award ceremony in the Raiffeisensaal: Bishop Emeritus Maximilian Aichern, Prelate Leopold Städtler, Superior Michael Staberl, former Governor Erwin Pröll, Head of the Provincial Government Christopher Drexleruvm.
Drexler as problem solver
Speaking of the incumbent governor: his office could hardly keep up with sending out cheering messages recently. First, Drexler solved the latent migration problem in some parts of Graz with the extension of the protection zone for the Metahofpark.
And on Wednesday, the worries of many Styrians were alleviated once again: Bad Aussee gets its BA license plate back. The district of Liezen now finally has three number plates again (LI, GB and BA). However, a dispute has broken out with the Greens in this regard, because Transport Minister Leonore Gewessler is also claiming this triumph for herself.
The competition is fuming over these populist fireworks. But this should not really come as a surprise, especially in the election campaign finale - politics suddenly has its ear very close to the people. In Drexler's defense, it should be noted that at least with the protection zone - in contrast to the Graz City Hall coalition - he at least seems willing to solve the crime problem.
