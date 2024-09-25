In case of disregard 1000 €
For children: protection zone is issued in Innsbruck
Two protection zones will be re-established in Innsbruck, namely in the area of the Sillpark/König-Laurin-Straße bus stop and in the "Rapoldipark playground" area. According to the police, this is to protect children and young people.
The two protection zones for the areas near the Sillpark/König-Laurin-Straße bus stop and the Rapoldipark playground have been extended until March 25, 2025, as announced by the Tyrolean State Police Directorate.
From a security point of view, the two protection zone ordinances were a great success and contributed significantly to increasing the subjective feeling of safety among the population.
According to the police, it was necessary to reissue the protection zones to protect children and young people. To date, a total of 24 people have been expelled from these protection zones and one report has been issued for disregarding them.
In the protection zone area, the public security authorities are authorized to prohibit a person from entering the protection zone and remove them from the protection zone if it can be assumed on the basis of certain facts, in particular due to previous dangerous attacks, that they will commit criminal acts under the Criminal Code, the Prohibition Act and criminal acts under the Narcotics Act.
Failure to comply will result in a fine of 1000 euros
Failure to comply with the ban on entry is punishable by a fine of up to 1000 euros, or up to 4600 euros in the event of a repeat offense. If the fine cannot be collected, a substitute custodial sentence of up to four weeks will be imposed.
From a security police perspective, the two protection zone ordinances in the areas that expired on 25.09.2024 were a great success and contributed significantly to increasing the subjective sense of security of the population in the protection zone area.
