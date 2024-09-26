Special pleasure
Walking and yoga among curious llamas
When you think of yoga, you might not necessarily think of llamas. But this combination actually exists! Sylvia Astner offers a special leisure activity on her farm in Nikolsdorf. It delights not only children, but also adults.
When you enter the realm of Diego, Quito, Shoshonee, Rio and Donnie, you are greeted with wide eyes. The four llamas and the alpaca scrutinize strangers and initially keep their distance. This is normal behavior for the flight animals, as the owner of the "castle llamas", Sylvia Astner, explains.
"I didn't know anything about the animals at the time. But they are kept extensively and are relatively uncomplicated."
Sylvia Astner
She herself fell in love with the animals during a visit from a colleague years ago. A short time later, there were three llamas in Nikolsdorf: "I didn't know anything about the animals at the time. But they are kept extensively and are relatively uncomplicated." Shortly afterwards, a fourth llama and Donnie the alpaca joined the herd.
The animals, which come from the Andes, have enough space on their parents' farm. In addition to hay, they only need minerals, salt licks and, of course, clean water. They can run around in the pasture. There is also a mound of earth there: "It's a kind of viewing platform that we have heaped up. They fight over who gets to stand on it," laughs Astner.
Yoga among the llamas, walks with children
It soon becomes clear that she doesn't just keep the five for fun. For visitors, the animals are an educational leisure activity. "The offer ranges from walks to children's birthday parties. This year there was a request for a hen party."
The animals are particularly popular with the youngest children. Although they are difficult to stroke, on walks, led by a rope, animals and humans get closer. "The llamas are trained to put up with children. It is important to teach the youngest and adults to be mindful."
There is also a new offer to go with it: Yoga with llamas. After an initial session outside the enclosure, they then go inside: "The animals can sense when someone is stressed. A bridge is built. Afterwards, there is a walk," says the owner.
Surprising escape and further plans at the farm
Walks take place all year round. The animals themselves don't mind the winter. Astner does not rule out the possibility of one or two llamas joining them.
The llamas received special attention when one of the males escaped last year. "Something must have frightened him. He jumped over the fence and fled to the border," explains Astner, who can now laugh about it: "Every time we approached, he galloped on. As they are herd animals, we fetched the others and walked after him. He then came back on his own. By then, the whole village knew that we had llamas."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
