Dispute over racing drivers
Wolff annoyed: “Horner always tries”
The dispute between Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and Red Bull team boss Christian Horner is entering the next round. The Austrian is less than enthusiastic about the Brit's statements about Mercedes driver George Russell and sees this as a typical Horner strategy.
"That's what Horner always does, he just tries to stir up shit," Wolff told Sky on the sidelines of the Singapore race. The Red Bull team boss had previously commented on the future of Mercedes driver George Russell.
"We want to take our time to consider what our options are for the future. We are not afraid to look outside the Red Bull team. George Russell's contract expires at the end of next year. It would be foolish not to consider that," explained Horner, causing Wolff some annoyance.
Could become a reality after all
"George is a Mercedes driver, always has been and hopefully always will be. We have a long contract with him. Such speculation is simply part of the game," Wolff therefore clarifies. However, the 52-year-old provoked his rival more often during the course of the season and tried to make the Mercedes cockpit appealing to world champion Max Verstappen.
And the Russell case could indeed become interesting. In Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes has signed a driver for the future with a contract for the new season. And interest in Verstappen has by no means cooled. Should the Dutchman actually switch to Mercedes, Russell would suddenly find himself without a cockpit and would certainly be a good option for Red Bull ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
