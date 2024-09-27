Tourism is booming
Innsbruck more in demand than ever: over 20,000 beds
Innsbruck Tourism takes stock of the interim results, with the provincial capital and the surrounding area accounting for around 1.5 million arrivals and over 3.4 million overnight stays per year. Many conference participants also combine their stay with a vacation.
Tyrol's provincial capital is not only a student city and a magnet for tourists from all over the world, but also a congress city. This year's summer was successful in terms of congresses, with "impressive numbers of participants, which contributed to significant added value for the region", say those responsible at Innsbruck Tourismus.
"Many use the combination with a summer vacation"
Christine Keth, Head of the Innsbruck Convention Bureau at Innsbruck Tourismus, says: "A clear advantage of congresses in summer is that many participants take the opportunity to combine their stay with a summer vacation. This often leads to longer stays, sometimes even together with the whole family."
From quantum physics to the question of life
The congress summer kicked off with the Early Career Conference in Trapped Ions, which took place at the Technical University from July 7 to 12. The conference, which was certified as a Green Event, discussed quantum information, quantum computation, quantum technologies and nuclear physics. The participation of Nobel Prize winner David Wineland was particularly welcome.
With 1200 participants from 55 countries, the European Conference on Positive Psychology was also a complete success. Topics included well-being in the workplace, the role of artificial intelligence as a happiness coach and the importance of hope in times of crisis. The conference, known as the Happiness Conference, was the largest of its kind to date and took place in several locations.
The highlight of the summer was the FEPSAC Congress, where 1000 participants from 64 countries debated the topic of "Performance under pressure". On average, guests stayed six nights, according to Innsbruck Tourismus.
3.4 million overnight stays
...are counted by Innsbruck Tourismus each year. The various congresses also attract numerous guests, who often add a vacation to a conference.
The congress summer came to a close at the end of August with the European Bioenergetics Confernce in the newly opened Ágnes-Heller-Haus in Innsbruck. The 600 international scientists and industry experts explored the question "What is life?".
More events in the fall, 600,000 visitors annually
But things continue even after the summer. This year, the Institute for Quantum Optics and Quantum Information is celebrating its 20th anniversary, as the "Krone" already reported. From September 16 to 20, 300 international top-class scientists once again discussed the exciting world of quantum physics.
Under the motto "Psychoneuroimmunology in the course of life", the PNI Congress will then take place from October 4 to 6, with around 600 participants expected.
By the way: Congress Messe Innsbruck, which was created in 2004 from a merger of the two companies Congress Innsbruck GmbH and Innsbrucker Messen GmbH, attracts 500,000 to 600,000 visitors every year.
1000 accommodation providers with more than 20,000 beds
Congress participants and other guests can choose from 666 private accommodation providers and 49 other accommodation providers with 5031 beds in the Innsbruck tourist region, which includes 40 other towns in addition to the provincial capital.
A further 15,330 beds are provided by 268 commercial accommodation establishments. Of these, 48 are 4-5 star hotels, 64 are 3-star hotels and 156 are 1-2 star establishments and vacation apartments. In the previous year, Innsbruck recorded more than 1.5 million arrivals and over 3.4 million overnight stays.
2.3 nights
According to Innsbruck Tourismus, the average length of stay for tourists and congress participants is 2.3 nights. More than 20,000 beds in almost 1,000 accommodations are available to guests in and around Innsbruck
The average length of stay was 2.3 nights. Germany remains the number one source market with just over 1.3 million overnight stays. This is followed by just under 700,000 overnight stays by locals. Other important countries of origin are Switzerland, the Netherlands, Italy, the USA and the United Kingdom. These countries each accounted for around 100,000 overnight stays. With over 3.4 million overnight stays, Innsbruck Tourismus is one of the largest destination management organizations in Austria.
90 employees look after the tourists
Around 90 employees at Innsbruck Tourismus take care of optimal guest information, support for various events, product development and market support. An in-house Convention Bureau is responsible for promoting Innsbruck as a congress destination. A total of twelve tourist information offices throughout the region are available to tourists. The central contact point is located in the Burggraben in Innsbruck. Around 500,000 visitors are counted there alone every year.
The new Corporate Communications department at Innsbruck Tourismus was only recently established. Fabienne Kröll is in charge of it. The aim of the position is to strengthen the company's positioning and build bridges in communication with residents, members, stakeholders and guests by 2030.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
