Innsbruck more in demand than ever: over 20,000 beds

The average length of stay was 2.3 nights. Germany remains the number one source market with just over 1.3 million overnight stays. This is followed by just under 700,000 overnight stays by locals. Other important countries of origin are Switzerland, the Netherlands, Italy, the USA and the United Kingdom. These countries each accounted for around 100,000 overnight stays. With over 3.4 million overnight stays, Innsbruck Tourismus is one of the largest destination management organizations in Austria.