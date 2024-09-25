Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Spectacular rescue

Seriously injured person rescued in pitch darkness

Nachrichten
25.09.2024 08:29

A helicopter had to rescue a seriously injured woman from the Tyrolean mountains in pitch darkness! Her colleague who was searching for her heard the woman whimpering and moaning, and the hut owner had alerted the rescue services in the meantime.

comment0 Kommentare

Mountain rescuers worked until dark on Tuesday evening to rescue a seriously injured German hiker (57) on the Prägratner Höhenweg. While her companion went ahead to the Sajathütte at 2600 meters above sea level, she did not arrive at the hut. The hut host set the rescue chain in motion. Although the seriously injured woman could be heard in the steep, rocky terrain, a helicopter rescue was initially not possible due to the weather conditions.

Zitat Icon

A helicopter rescue was not possible at an earlier stage due to the weather conditions.

Die Polizei

Members of the mountain rescue team therefore descended the terrain in a search chain and found the seriously injured woman around 300 meters below the path - also with the help of a police drone. The emergency helicopter was only able to land near the accident site after 7 pm. The woman had to be carried several hundred meters to the site.

Zitat Icon

A reasonably suitable transfer point for the helicopter was found in the area.

Die Polizei

Flown to the hospital in Klagenfurt
At around 8 p.m., the crew of the emergency helicopter managed to take over the injured woman in complete darkness, using night vision goggles, and transport her to the intermediate landing site at the mountain rescue center in Prägraten. After the patient had been stabilized by the helicopter crew's emergency doctor, a mountain rescue doctor and two emergency paramedics, she was flown to the hospital in Klagenfurt.

The Prägraten am Großvenediger mountain rescue team was deployed with around 20 emergency services, the Prägraten volunteer fire department for transporting the emergency services, the Virgen mountain rescue team with around ten emergency services, the mountain rescue search dog team, the emergency helicopter team, a police patrol, a police drone pilot and two Alpine police officers.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Tiroler Krone
Tiroler Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf