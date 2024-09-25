Seriously injured person rescued in pitch darkness

Flown to the hospital in Klagenfurt

At around 8 p.m., the crew of the emergency helicopter managed to take over the injured woman in complete darkness, using night vision goggles, and transport her to the intermediate landing site at the mountain rescue center in Prägraten. After the patient had been stabilized by the helicopter crew's emergency doctor, a mountain rescue doctor and two emergency paramedics, she was flown to the hospital in Klagenfurt.