Spectacular rescue
Seriously injured person rescued in pitch darkness
A helicopter had to rescue a seriously injured woman from the Tyrolean mountains in pitch darkness! Her colleague who was searching for her heard the woman whimpering and moaning, and the hut owner had alerted the rescue services in the meantime.
Mountain rescuers worked until dark on Tuesday evening to rescue a seriously injured German hiker (57) on the Prägratner Höhenweg. While her companion went ahead to the Sajathütte at 2600 meters above sea level, she did not arrive at the hut. The hut host set the rescue chain in motion. Although the seriously injured woman could be heard in the steep, rocky terrain, a helicopter rescue was initially not possible due to the weather conditions.
A helicopter rescue was not possible at an earlier stage due to the weather conditions.
Die Polizei
Members of the mountain rescue team therefore descended the terrain in a search chain and found the seriously injured woman around 300 meters below the path - also with the help of a police drone. The emergency helicopter was only able to land near the accident site after 7 pm. The woman had to be carried several hundred meters to the site.
A reasonably suitable transfer point for the helicopter was found in the area.
Die Polizei
Flown to the hospital in Klagenfurt
At around 8 p.m., the crew of the emergency helicopter managed to take over the injured woman in complete darkness, using night vision goggles, and transport her to the intermediate landing site at the mountain rescue center in Prägraten. After the patient had been stabilized by the helicopter crew's emergency doctor, a mountain rescue doctor and two emergency paramedics, she was flown to the hospital in Klagenfurt.
The Prägraten am Großvenediger mountain rescue team was deployed with around 20 emergency services, the Prägraten volunteer fire department for transporting the emergency services, the Virgen mountain rescue team with around ten emergency services, the mountain rescue search dog team, the emergency helicopter team, a police patrol, a police drone pilot and two Alpine police officers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.