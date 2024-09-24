Selenskyj before UN:
“War cannot be calmed by talks”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi once again expressed skepticism about negotiations with Russia on Tuesday. The war in his country cannot simply disappear or be calmed by talks, Selensky said at a UN Security Council meeting in New York.
"Action must be taken. From the first second of this war, Russia has done things that cannot be justified by the UN Charter," said the Ukrainian president. "Russia can only be forced to make peace and that is exactly what is needed."
"But what could they (other governments, ed.) hear from him (Vladimir Putin, ed.)? That he is angry because we are exercising our right to defend our people? Or that he wants to continue the war and the terror just so that nobody thinks he's wrong?" said Selensky about negotiations with Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin.
Not everyone listened
Not everyone listened to him. Russian Ambassador Vasily Nebensya demonstratively leafed through his documents and looked at his cell phone. He behaved similarly with the Slovenian follow-up speaker.
Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump also commented on the war in Ukraine on Tuesday. The United States should withdraw, he said, adding that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had done exactly the opposite. "Now they can't get us out. They can't do it." In any case, he would "get it done", Trump promised.
The more weapons are sent to the battlefields, the more difficult it will be to achieve a ceasefire, said China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi in New York. "We will continue to talk to all relevant parties, including Russia and Ukraine".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
