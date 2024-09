Storms in St. Anton claim further victims

From there, they descended on foot to the avalanche barriers. In the course of inspecting support elements in need of repair, the 37-year-old worker from Austria suddenly slipped at around 9.45 a.m. at an altitude of around 2,250 meters on the grass and lichen-covered, approx. 45 degree steep, rocky ground. He fell about 20 meters down the valley and finally hit his face against the steel structure below.