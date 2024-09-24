9 stabs with a screwdriver in the throat and neck

Act can be seen on video

The short video from the surveillance camera shown in court showed that a scuffle broke out immediately and that the victim was still able to swear and walk away afterwards. The 37-year-old's father-in-law testified that the victim had a bad reputation in the Turkish community. According to an agreement, his son-in-law should have left the business and the partner should have paid back his debts on an ongoing basis. Another witness, who later came into the room, pulled the 37-year-old away from the 34-year-old. The attack only ended when he intervened.