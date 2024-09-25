The roof is coming soon
Austria’s new “living room” is taking shape
The construction site at the Reichshofstadion is progressing rapidly, the wooden stands are already being erected. The roof will go up on Thursday. Board spokesman Bernd Bösch is proud of the good preparation and the smooth progress.
Austria's new "living room" is slowly taking shape. Two of the striking floodlight towers have already been completed, while the remaining two on the north side are growing daily. The four pylons practically enclose the stadium. The 40-metre-high towers will become something of a landmark for the community - after all, they can be seen far beyond the city limits.
The grandstands are already clearly visible - the first wooden superstructures have already been completed. One section has a total of twelve steps. This means that there will be six rows of seats per sector. There are twice as many in the standing area - including in the north stand, where the die-hard Austria fans provide the atmosphere.
Apart from the main stand, which will remain unchanged, the other three sides will be the same height. "We're now at about half-time. Everything has gone smoothly so far. This is also due to the fact that the project was well prepared and is being very well supervised by the construction management," emphasizes Austria board spokesman Bernd Bösch.
The roof is coming
"Another highlight will be on Thursday, when the roof is put on," says Managing Director Vincent Baur, who is already looking forward to this moment. The roof construction has been prefabricated and will be delivered tomorrow. According to regulations, the distance from the pitch to the stands must be at least four meters. This will still make it possible to experience soccer up close.
In any case, the construction work in Lustenau is progressing rapidly. As far as the new Austria village is concerned, there are already two wooden models that have been constructed by sports director and carpenter Stephan Muxel. They are to become the new catering stands instead of the demolished "mushrooms".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
