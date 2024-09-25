Domestic tourism
Skiing is “out”, relaxation is now “in”
A magical view of winter: With a magical backdrop on Lake Neusiedl, Burgenland gets 20,000 guests in the mood for Christmas.
Not all the figures are on the table yet, but this much is certain: with an increase of 5.7 percent in overnight stays compared to 2023, 2024 has been extremely successful so far. "The best result ever," says Didi Tunkel, Managing Director of Burgenland Tourism. Together with marketing professional Kurt Kaiser, he wants to set new accents for the fall and winter season with attractive flagship projects.
Numerous projects
Projects such as "Geschriebenstein Adventure Mountain", "Pannonian Hiking and Cycling" and 15 themed hiking trails are in full swing. Actor Nicholas Ofczarek took to the water for Burgenland. This time, the iconic testimonial's motto is: "You can only enjoy thermal baths like this here!" The broadcast will follow in Advent.
The most eye-catching lighthouse project is - in the truest sense of the word - the "Winter Wonder Mörbisch - Nativity Magic on the Lake". It will make the lake stage shine in magical splendor. Based on the idea of set designer Manfred Waba, an oversized Christmas backdrop, almost 16 meters high, will be created.
Advent mile in Mörbisch
One day after the start of the Rust Advent Mile, the opening in Mörbisch will be celebrated in style on November 23. Until January 5, 2025, guests are welcome every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 3 pm to 10 pm. Adults pay €19, five to 15-year-olds €9. This much is revealed: "Every hour there will be a show with projections on 2000 square meters." Readings by Ofczarek and children's book author Thomas Brezina are two of the many highlights. More than 20,000 visitors are expected. A budget of €600,000 has been earmarked for the performance and advertising, while the Kulturbetriebe are responsible for setting up the nativity scene.
With the 'Winter Wonder Mörbisch', we are following the trends that the majority of guests want.
Didi Tunkel, Burgenland Tourismus
Surveys by the Austrian advertising agency play into the hands of Burgenland tourism: Christmas, relaxation, culinary delights and nature are in demand in winter. Skiing is far behind.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.