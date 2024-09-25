Skiing is “out”, relaxation is now “in”

Advent mile in Mörbisch

One day after the start of the Rust Advent Mile, the opening in Mörbisch will be celebrated in style on November 23. Until January 5, 2025, guests are welcome every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 3 pm to 10 pm. Adults pay €19, five to 15-year-olds €9. This much is revealed: "Every hour there will be a show with projections on 2000 square meters." Readings by Ofczarek and children's book author Thomas Brezina are two of the many highlights. More than 20,000 visitors are expected. A budget of €600,000 has been earmarked for the performance and advertising, while the Kulturbetriebe are responsible for setting up the nativity scene.