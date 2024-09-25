Vorteilswelt
Domestic tourism

Skiing is “out”, relaxation is now “in”

Nachrichten
25.09.2024 11:00

A magical view of winter: With a magical backdrop on Lake Neusiedl, Burgenland gets 20,000 guests in the mood for Christmas.

Not all the figures are on the table yet, but this much is certain: with an increase of 5.7 percent in overnight stays compared to 2023, 2024 has been extremely successful so far. "The best result ever," says Didi Tunkel, Managing Director of Burgenland Tourism. Together with marketing professional Kurt Kaiser, he wants to set new accents for the fall and winter season with attractive flagship projects.

Numerous projects
Projects such as "Geschriebenstein Adventure Mountain", "Pannonian Hiking and Cycling" and 15 themed hiking trails are in full swing. Actor Nicholas Ofczarek took to the water for Burgenland. This time, the iconic testimonial's motto is: "You can only enjoy thermal baths like this here!" The broadcast will follow in Advent.

The most eye-catching lighthouse project is - in the truest sense of the word - the "Winter Wonder Mörbisch - Nativity Magic on the Lake". It will make the lake stage shine in magical splendor. Based on the idea of set designer Manfred Waba, an oversized Christmas backdrop, almost 16 meters high, will be created.

Burgenland Tourism CMO Kurt Kaiser and Burgenland Tourism Managing Director Didi Tunkel at today's Tourism Info Talk. (Bild: Burgenland Tourismus)
Burgenland Tourism CMO Kurt Kaiser and Burgenland Tourism Managing Director Didi Tunkel at today's Tourism Info Talk.
(Bild: Burgenland Tourismus)
The nativity scene on the lake is brightly lit. (Bild: Burgenland Tourismus/Schüller & Heise)
The nativity scene on the lake is brightly lit.
(Bild: Burgenland Tourismus/Schüller & Heise)

Advent mile in Mörbisch
One day after the start of the Rust Advent Mile, the opening in Mörbisch will be celebrated in style on November 23. Until January 5, 2025, guests are welcome every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 3 pm to 10 pm. Adults pay €19, five to 15-year-olds €9. This much is revealed: "Every hour there will be a show with projections on 2000 square meters." Readings by Ofczarek and children's book author Thomas Brezina are two of the many highlights. More than 20,000 visitors are expected. A budget of €600,000 has been earmarked for the performance and advertising, while the Kulturbetriebe are responsible for setting up the nativity scene.

Zitat Icon

With the 'Winter Wonder Mörbisch', we are following the trends that the majority of guests want.

Didi Tunkel, Burgenland Tourismus

Surveys by the Austrian advertising agency play into the hands of Burgenland tourism: Christmas, relaxation, culinary delights and nature are in demand in winter. Skiing is far behind.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
