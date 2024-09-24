High-ranking Hezbollah commander probably killed

Two employees of the UN refugee agency UNHCR were also killed in Israel's heavy attacks in Lebanon. The organization is "horrified and deeply saddened" by the killing of its staff, UNHCR announced. The home of a colleague who had been working in the UN office in the east of the country for twelve years had been hit by an Israeli missile. Her youngest son was also killed. The other staff member killed had been working at the office in the coastal town of Tyre for years. UNHCR is "outraged by the killing of our colleagues".