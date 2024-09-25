For the weekend
Föhn storm followed by snow up to an altitude of 1500 meters
September shows its cool side again in North Tyrol towards the end of the month, with snow falling again. But before that, according to the UBIMET weather service, the foehn will set the tone with strong gusts.
On Wednesday, the weather in North Tyrol will be calm and mostly sunny again. On Thursday, the sky will turn milky, it will remain dry and the Föhn will make its presence felt. "On the Patscherkofel there may be gusts of up to 120 km/h, in the valleys the Föhn will blow at up to 70 km/h," predicts UBIMET meteorologist Steffen Dietz.
Heavy rain in the night to Friday
During the night into Friday, however, heavy rain will set in, and only repeated showers are expected during the day on Friday. Only in the north will the rain be heavier and colder air will gradually flow towards us.
On the Patscherkofel there may be gusts of up to 120 km/h, in the valleys the Föhn will blow at up to 70 km/h.
Steffen Dietz, Meteorologe Wetterdienst UBIMET
30 centimetres from the Arlberg to the Zugspitze
As a result, it could snow up to around 1500 meters on Saturday and Sunday. From the Arlberg to the Zugspitze, for example, 20 to 30 centimetres of snow are expected.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
