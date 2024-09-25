Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

For the weekend

Föhn storm followed by snow up to an altitude of 1500 meters

Nachrichten
25.09.2024 08:00

September shows its cool side again in North Tyrol towards the end of the month, with snow falling again. But before that, according to the UBIMET weather service, the foehn will set the tone with strong gusts.

comment0 Kommentare

On Wednesday, the weather in North Tyrol will be calm and mostly sunny again. On Thursday, the sky will turn milky, it will remain dry and the Föhn will make its presence felt. "On the Patscherkofel there may be gusts of up to 120 km/h, in the valleys the Föhn will blow at up to 70 km/h," predicts UBIMET meteorologist Steffen Dietz.

Heavy rain in the night to Friday
During the night into Friday, however, heavy rain will set in, and only repeated showers are expected during the day on Friday. Only in the north will the rain be heavier and colder air will gradually flow towards us.

Zitat Icon

On the Patscherkofel there may be gusts of up to 120 km/h, in the valleys the Föhn will blow at up to 70 km/h.

Steffen Dietz, Meteorologe Wetterdienst UBIMET

30 centimetres from the Arlberg to the Zugspitze
As a result, it could snow up to around 1500 meters on Saturday and Sunday. From the Arlberg to the Zugspitze, for example, 20 to 30 centimetres of snow are expected.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Peter Freiberger
Peter Freiberger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf