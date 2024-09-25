Föhn storm followed by snow up to an altitude of 1500 meters

On Wednesday, the weather in North Tyrol will be calm and mostly sunny again. On Thursday, the sky will turn milky, it will remain dry and the Föhn will make its presence felt. "On the Patscherkofel there may be gusts of up to 120 km/h, in the valleys the Föhn will blow at up to 70 km/h," predicts UBIMET meteorologist Steffen Dietz.