Tyrol Innovation Award
Curtain up for creative minds in agriculture
The Tyrolean Food Innovation Prize was awarded for the second time. The company Farmionic took first place. According to Deputy Governor Josef Geisler, "innovative strength is a decisive factor for growth and competitiveness".
The Tyrolean Food Innovation Prize was awarded for the second time, showing how many creative ideas there are in agriculture in this country. The jury, headed by Katrin Bach from MCI, selected the four best products for the final from over 20 applications.
Criteria such as degree of innovation, regionality of the ingredients, marketability and impact played a key role in the nomination process.
We also focus on sustainability by taking back plants that were not sold in stores and processing them into products such as salt, pesto or oil.
Stefan Gritsch
Robotic containers grow organic plants by themselves
The company Farmionic took first place. Stefan Gritsch has been working on the topic of organic microgreens and herbs. These often have to be imported to Tyrol from abroad, especially in the winter months.
Gritsch's solution: he has developed robotic containers that can automatically grow organic plants all year round. "We also focus on sustainability by taking back plants that were not sold in the shops and processing them into products such as salt, pesto or oil," says the entrepreneur.
"Factor for growth"
"The Tyrolean Food Innovation Award showcases local innovation achievements to a broad public. Innovative strength is a decisive factor for growth and competitiveness," says LHStv.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
