Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Tyrol Innovation Award

Curtain up for creative minds in agriculture

Nachrichten
28.09.2024 16:00

The Tyrolean Food Innovation Prize was awarded for the second time. The company Farmionic took first place. According to Deputy Governor Josef Geisler, "innovative strength is a decisive factor for growth and competitiveness". 

0 Kommentare

The Tyrolean Food Innovation Prize was awarded for the second time, showing how many creative ideas there are in agriculture in this country. The jury, headed by Katrin Bach from MCI, selected the four best products for the final from over 20 applications.

Criteria such as degree of innovation, regionality of the ingredients, marketability and impact played a key role in the nomination process.

Zitat Icon

We also focus on sustainability by taking back plants that were not sold in stores and processing them into products such as salt, pesto or oil.

Stefan Gritsch

Robotic containers grow organic plants by themselves
The company Farmionic took first place. Stefan Gritsch has been working on the topic of organic microgreens and herbs. These often have to be imported to Tyrol from abroad, especially in the winter months.

Gritsch's solution: he has developed robotic containers that can automatically grow organic plants all year round. "We also focus on sustainability by taking back plants that were not sold in the shops and processing them into products such as salt, pesto or oil," says the entrepreneur.

"Factor for growth"
"The Tyrolean Food Innovation Award showcases local innovation achievements to a broad public. Innovative strength is a decisive factor for growth and competitiveness," says LHStv.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Manuel Schwaiger
Manuel Schwaiger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf