Metahofpark will soon also become a protection zone

During the intensive checks in the protection zone, officers seized narcotics around 30 times. 35 charges were filed under the Narcotics Act. In addition, drunk or drugged persons were caught at the wheel of vehicles. Incidentally, the police had anticipated the displacement to the nearby Metahofpark. That is why this area will now also become a protection zone - initially for six months with the option to extend. "Certain hotspots are now being tidied up," summarized Karner. Governor Drexler emphasized that good experiences had already been made with the protection zones in both parks four years ago. He was aware that it could only be a temporary measure, but that a certain sustainability was developing. "I'm certainly happy about peace and order" in the area, which is close to his heart because he grew up nearby.