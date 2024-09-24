After Volksgarten:
Metahofpark will soon also become a protection zone
Graz's Metahofpark - like the Volksgarten since mid-July - will once again become a protection zone: as in 2019 and 2020, the police want to be able to order people away from the parks to protect others, especially young people. Drug dealers in particular are to be targeted.
Interior Minister Gerhard Karner and Governor Christopher Drexler (both ÖVP) announced the measure on Tuesday. The background to this was the expected suppression of the drug scene. After two months in the Volksgartenpark protection zone, dealers have moved their business to the nearby Metahofpark. For this reason, more checks are now to be carried out there too and, if necessary, expulsions issued. This repressive measure will shift the drug scene to other areas of the city. However, officers want to keep a close eye on this. According to Drexler, it is a "sigh of relief" for residents of the two protection zones.
Since the introduction of the protection zone in Volksgartenpark on July 15, 2024, more than 130 entry bans have been issued on suspicion of criminal acts, explained Interior Minister Karner. Around 800 people were checked in just over two months. More than 50 cases were reported for disregarding an entry ban that had already been issued. Fines of up to 4,600 euros (in the event of a repeat offense) are to be expected.
Certain hotspots are now being cleaned up.
Innenminister Gerhard Karner
During the intensive checks in the protection zone, officers seized narcotics around 30 times. 35 charges were filed under the Narcotics Act. In addition, drunk or drugged persons were caught at the wheel of vehicles. Incidentally, the police had anticipated the displacement to the nearby Metahofpark. That is why this area will now also become a protection zone - initially for six months with the option to extend. "Certain hotspots are now being tidied up," summarized Karner. Governor Drexler emphasized that good experiences had already been made with the protection zones in both parks four years ago. He was aware that it could only be a temporary measure, but that a certain sustainability was developing. "I'm certainly happy about peace and order" in the area, which is close to his heart because he grew up nearby.
Not a solution for eternity
City police commander Thomas Heiland emphasized the measure as a temporary one: "It is not aimed at solving the addiction problem for all eternity." Protection zones would always be imposed if they were necessary. The situation is constantly changing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.