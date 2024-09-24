Training center
Job opportunities for young people
From metal technician and bicycle mechatronics technician to retailer and restaurant specialist - there is a wide range of apprenticeships that can be learned at the training center (AZV). The young men and women are allowed to stay there until they have found an apprenticeship in a company.
From January to August this year, an average of 1363 young men and women under the age of 25 were registered with the AMS. This corresponds to an increase of 18.7 percent compared to the previous year. At the same time, 996 young people took advantage of training and education opportunities offered by the AMS - another increase (+11%).
Funding for vocational training
In order to provide young people with better job opportunities and combat youth unemployment, the AMS is providing 8.1 million euros in funding for vocational training. "We have set ourselves the goal of promoting the training of skilled workers and are supporting young people with a variety of offers on the way to the final apprenticeship examination," explained AMS Regional Managing Director Bernhard Bereuter.
Apprenticeship seekers who are unable to find a regular position in a company despite their best efforts can start an apprenticeship at the Vorarlberg Training Center (AZV). AMS Vorarlberg is investing around 3.4 million euros for the 2024/25 training year, with a further 1.1 million euros coming from the state.
Apprenticeship at the training center
130 places will be made available to young people. There are currently 13 apprenticeships on offer. The training includes a practice-oriented qualification, school-based training at the relevant provincial vocational school and the teaching of social skills. Training at the AZV lasts until the young people have found an apprenticeship.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
