Actor Jacques Breuer died unexpectedly

Jacques Breuer was not only convincing as an actor, but also as a dubbing actor. His voice became famous as that of Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) in the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy and as Adolf Hitler (Robert Carlyle) in "Hitler - Rise of Evil". He also lent his voice to William Baldwin in "Dirty Sexy Money" and Stephen Dillane as Stannis Baratheon in "Game of Thrones". Breuer has also enjoyed success on stage, for example in the leading role of the musical "Freudiana" at Vienna's Theater an der Wien in 1991.