Model as TV star
Heidi Klum as actress in ORF series
Modeling, singing or acting - Heidi Klum is not afraid of any challenge. On Wednesday evening (September 25, ORF 2, 8.15 p.m.), the world-famous Bergisch Gladbach native can be seen in a guest role on "Die Bergretter".
Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz are huge fans of the traditional series "Die Bergretter", the multi-talent announced in an interview with "Stern". Lead actor Sebastian Ströbel invited her to visit the filming in Ramsau, Styria. She then actively asked if she could play a part herself.
Didn't want a fee
"I think they (ZDF, editor's note) thought it was a joke," she continues in the interview, "and when they realized that I was serious, I think they were afraid that I would demand a utopian fee. But I didn't want any money at all and said you can donate the fee to the real mountain rescuers, I just want to play along out of the love of my heart."
Only with a wedding ring
Her only condition would have been not to take off her wedding ring and she didn't want to hang from a rope from a great height - the 51-year-old's wishes were gladly fulfilled by the production team. Klum also felt safe because the real mountain rescue team was always nearby.
Filming for the role "Bruderliebe", which aired on Wednesday, took place in May 2023. Klum plays event manager Isabell, who has an accident on her motorcycle, falls down a slope and has to be rescued from death by the "mountain rescuers". The accident was filmed in the Öfen gorge near Gröbming.
