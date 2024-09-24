Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

In Oberwart

“Cold snout”: Pure wellness for dogs

Nachrichten
24.09.2024 11:00

A well-groomed appearance on four paws - in a new self-service station, dogs can get a clean outfit from snout to tail.

comment0 Kommentare

Shepherd dog "Zeus" loyally follows his "master" into the "Kalte Schnauze" self-service station in Oberwart, the four-legged friend dutifully takes a seat in the shiny chrome tub and waits patiently for the first 36-degree jet of water.

"Zeus" is pampered
Shower, shampoo, rinse and blow-dry - "Zeus" endures the obviously beneficial program for thorough cleanliness for several minutes - including a wash for flea and tick protection and coat conditioner on top.

Wellness oasis instead of dirt at home
Freshly scented, the contentedly panting four-legged friend struts outside. Behind him, small and large companions are already queuing alongside their owners for their turn at the opening of the "wellness oasis". "Zeus" liked it - and so did "Herrl". "It's good for the dog, and at the same time you save yourself the work and dirt at home," was the tenor of the pet owners.

Golden retrievers, schnauzers, German shepherds &amp; co. were hired for their first grooming program. (Bild: Christian Schulter)
Golden retrievers, schnauzers, German shepherds &amp; co. were hired for their first grooming program.
(Bild: Christian Schulter)

 "The bathtub at home is not really suitable for grooming dogs. In the self-service container, on the other hand, it's easy to avoid bending over, as the owners are almost at eye level with the dogs," explains operator Johanna Tomisser.

Long opening hours
From her experience with her own four-legged friends and her work as a dog groomer, she knows exactly how much effort is involved in providing appropriate grooming. The first self-service dog grooming facility of its kind in Burgenland meets the criteria all by itself. It is open daily from 7 am to 10 pm.

Zitat Icon

The best way to wash a dog is to start with the legs, then move on to the chest, stomach and back and finally the neck. As soon as the head and ears are wet, the shaking reflex is triggered.

Johanna Tomisser, Hundefriseurin aus Großpetersdorf

There are all kinds of programs to choose from, with washing and drying starting at three euros. The mode for cleaning the tub is free of charge, and automatic disinfection cleaning takes place every night at three o'clock - all for the dog, of course.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Karl Grammer
Karl Grammer
Porträt von Christian Schulter
Christian Schulter
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf