In Oberwart
“Cold snout”: Pure wellness for dogs
A well-groomed appearance on four paws - in a new self-service station, dogs can get a clean outfit from snout to tail.
Shepherd dog "Zeus" loyally follows his "master" into the "Kalte Schnauze" self-service station in Oberwart, the four-legged friend dutifully takes a seat in the shiny chrome tub and waits patiently for the first 36-degree jet of water.
"Zeus" is pampered
Shower, shampoo, rinse and blow-dry - "Zeus" endures the obviously beneficial program for thorough cleanliness for several minutes - including a wash for flea and tick protection and coat conditioner on top.
Wellness oasis instead of dirt at home
Freshly scented, the contentedly panting four-legged friend struts outside. Behind him, small and large companions are already queuing alongside their owners for their turn at the opening of the "wellness oasis". "Zeus" liked it - and so did "Herrl". "It's good for the dog, and at the same time you save yourself the work and dirt at home," was the tenor of the pet owners.
"The bathtub at home is not really suitable for grooming dogs. In the self-service container, on the other hand, it's easy to avoid bending over, as the owners are almost at eye level with the dogs," explains operator Johanna Tomisser.
Long opening hours
From her experience with her own four-legged friends and her work as a dog groomer, she knows exactly how much effort is involved in providing appropriate grooming. The first self-service dog grooming facility of its kind in Burgenland meets the criteria all by itself. It is open daily from 7 am to 10 pm.
The best way to wash a dog is to start with the legs, then move on to the chest, stomach and back and finally the neck. As soon as the head and ears are wet, the shaking reflex is triggered.
Johanna Tomisser, Hundefriseurin aus Großpetersdorf
There are all kinds of programs to choose from, with washing and drying starting at three euros. The mode for cleaning the tub is free of charge, and automatic disinfection cleaning takes place every night at three o'clock - all for the dog, of course.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
