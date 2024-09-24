“Cold snout”: Pure wellness for dogs

Wellness oasis instead of dirt at home

Freshly scented, the contentedly panting four-legged friend struts outside. Behind him, small and large companions are already queuing alongside their owners for their turn at the opening of the "wellness oasis". "Zeus" liked it - and so did "Herrl". "It's good for the dog, and at the same time you save yourself the work and dirt at home," was the tenor of the pet owners.