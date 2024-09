Snapshot: Gailtalbahn gets new tracks

"Minimal adjustments to the timetable"

During the construction work, ÖBB has set up a rail replacement service for almost all trains between Arnoldstein and Hermagor. "There will be minimal adjustments to the timetable." It is therefore advisable to inform yourself before departure. Incidentally, there will be no major loss of speed and therefore time due to the maintenance work. The journey time between Hermagor and Villach will only be extended by four minutes due to the rail replacement service. According to ÖBB, the work should be completed by October 20.