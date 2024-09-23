Vorteilswelt
In Burgenland

“We have a record high in employment”

Nachrichten
23.09.2024 17:26

Provincial Councillor Leonhard Schneemann sees his economic and employment policy confirmed by the latest figures. As an example, he points to the investment by a Japanese pharmaceutical giant in Hornstein. 

Unemployment figures in Burgenland recently rose by 5.3%. However, this was well below the Austrian average of 9.8%. At the same time, the number of people employed in the state has been rising since 2022. There are currently around 115,000 employees. "Thanks to the forward-looking and intelligent economic and employment promotion policy with sensible packages of measures, we have record employment and a comparatively low increase in the unemployment rate," says Provincial Councillor Leonhard Schneemann.

Pharmaceutical giant invests in Burgenland
He cites the pharmaceutical manufacturer Sigmapharm as an example of this. The company relocated its site from Vienna to Hornstein years ago. With the strategic cooperation between Sigmapharm and the Japanese Rohto Pharmaceutical, 30 million euros will flow into Burgenland in the coming years. Research, development, production and sales are to be accelerated in particular. The expansion of activities is also expected to lead to a significant increase in the existing 150 employees. "We are proud that two such renowned companies will be working even more closely together in the future and want to further expand the production site in Burgenland," says Schneemann. The investments are a great gain and will highlight the attractiveness of the business location, create jobs and consolidate its reputation as a location for innovation.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

