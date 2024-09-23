“We have a record high in employment”

Pharmaceutical giant invests in Burgenland

He cites the pharmaceutical manufacturer Sigmapharm as an example of this. The company relocated its site from Vienna to Hornstein years ago. With the strategic cooperation between Sigmapharm and the Japanese Rohto Pharmaceutical, 30 million euros will flow into Burgenland in the coming years. Research, development, production and sales are to be accelerated in particular. The expansion of activities is also expected to lead to a significant increase in the existing 150 employees. "We are proud that two such renowned companies will be working even more closely together in the future and want to further expand the production site in Burgenland," says Schneemann. The investments are a great gain and will highlight the attractiveness of the business location, create jobs and consolidate its reputation as a location for innovation.