In Burgenland
“We have a record high in employment”
Provincial Councillor Leonhard Schneemann sees his economic and employment policy confirmed by the latest figures. As an example, he points to the investment by a Japanese pharmaceutical giant in Hornstein.
Unemployment figures in Burgenland recently rose by 5.3%. However, this was well below the Austrian average of 9.8%. At the same time, the number of people employed in the state has been rising since 2022. There are currently around 115,000 employees. "Thanks to the forward-looking and intelligent economic and employment promotion policy with sensible packages of measures, we have record employment and a comparatively low increase in the unemployment rate," says Provincial Councillor Leonhard Schneemann.
Pharmaceutical giant invests in Burgenland
He cites the pharmaceutical manufacturer Sigmapharm as an example of this. The company relocated its site from Vienna to Hornstein years ago. With the strategic cooperation between Sigmapharm and the Japanese Rohto Pharmaceutical, 30 million euros will flow into Burgenland in the coming years. Research, development, production and sales are to be accelerated in particular. The expansion of activities is also expected to lead to a significant increase in the existing 150 employees. "We are proud that two such renowned companies will be working even more closely together in the future and want to further expand the production site in Burgenland," says Schneemann. The investments are a great gain and will highlight the attractiveness of the business location, create jobs and consolidate its reputation as a location for innovation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.