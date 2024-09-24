“Dual-use equipment” for the armed forces and the country

The "Protection and Assistance" partnership was concluded between the state of Vorarlberg and the Federal Ministry of Defense back in May 2021. The aim is to improve cooperation between the state and the armed forces. It was therefore decided to procure "dual-use equipment" in future. These can be used both in the event of a disaster and for military purposes. Equipment such as boots and bivouac tents were ordered. Tools such as chainsaws, cordless screwdrivers and a compact crawler excavator are also in the joint warehouse.