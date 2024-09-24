Vorteilswelt
Efficient procurement

“Dual-use equipment” for the armed forces and the country

24.09.2024
24.09.2024 07:00

Newly acquired excavators, chainsaws, cordless screwdrivers and bivouac tents are used for military purposes, but are also available in the event of a disaster.  

The "Protection and Assistance" partnership was concluded between the state of Vorarlberg and the Federal Ministry of Defense back in May 2021. The aim is to improve cooperation between the state and the armed forces. It was therefore decided to procure "dual-use equipment" in future. These can be used both in the event of a disaster and for military purposes. Equipment such as boots and bivouac tents were ordered. Tools such as chainsaws, cordless screwdrivers and a compact crawler excavator are also in the joint warehouse.

In total, the state provided the army with equipment worth up to 200,000 euros per year on loan for five years as part of the agreement. "This investment ensures that the Austrian Armed Forces will continue to be able to respond quickly and effectively in the event of an emergency and guarantee the safety of the population." Synergies between civilian and military deployment options would ensure cost efficiency and increase effectiveness. "The equipment increases the operational readiness of our pioneers," added military commander Gunther Hessel.

Further "dual-use equipment" is also to be procured by the state of Vorarlberg for the years 2025 to 2027 in coordination with the Vorarlberg Military Command.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

