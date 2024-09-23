Soaked and tired, they got stuck at the end of the via ferrata and alerted Annaberg Mountain Rescue at around 9.30 pm. "The three men were completely exhausted, hypothermic and could no longer descend on their own, not even on the rope. They were only wearing light shoes and the snow was still waist-high in places," explained Werner Quehenberger, district manager in Tennengau. 14 mountain rescuers and alpine police climbed up to the trio, bringing clothing, tea and equipment. It was initially unclear whether the helicopter would be able to ascend in the dark - but in the end, the C14 rescue helicopter crew from Nöblarn in Styria succeeded. Thanks to the helicopter, the young people made it back down to the valley late in the evening.