Rescue: The emergency doctor now travels with you on your cell phone

Provincial rescue commander Peter Hansak emphasizes one thing three times: "This is not a replacement for an emergency doctor, but an additional service, an improvement." In addition to the 20 emergency doctor bases on the ground and the three helicopters, there is now also a digital emergency doctor. All 280 ambulances and emergency doctor vehicles of the Styrian Red Cross have been equipped with smartphones by the state, with an emergency doctor on call at the other end of the line.