Bayesian mystery: concern about secret data on board
The sinking of the Bayesian yacht off Sicily in mid-August is becoming increasingly mysterious. As has now become known, the divers who investigated the wreck have called for increased surveillance. Explosive secret information is suspected to be stored in watertight safes on board.
According to the US broadcaster CNN, there are fears that highly confidential information allegedly held in the ship's vaults could be of interest to foreign governments such as those of Russia and China.
Watertight vaults with sensitive data
According to the broadcaster, which quotes an official involved in the salvage plans, there were watertight vaults in the ship that are said to contain two encrypted hard disks with classified information, including access codes and other sensitive data.
The British tycoon Mike Lynch, who was also killed in the shipwreck that claimed seven lives, was the founder of the cyber security company Darktrac.
Increased surveillance already in place
Initially, local law enforcement officials feared that thieves might try to access the wreck to steal expensive jewelry and other valuables, but now there are fears that it could also be of interest to foreign governments, including Russia and China. According to CNN, a request for increased surveillance until the salvage was approved and implemented.
Billionaire and his family wrecked
The "Bayesian" sank during a heavy, sudden storm off the port of Porticello near Palermo, the capital of the Italian island of Sicily. It is still unclear when the salvage can take place.
The ship was owned by the Isle of Man-based company Revtom Limited, which in turn is owned by Angela Bacares, the widow of British billionaire Mike Lynch. Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah died in the shipwreck along with five other people.
