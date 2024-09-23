Wedding bells
The wedding bells have rung in Copenhagen: Abba star Björn Ulvaeus has said "I do" to his 52-year-old partner Christina Sas, opening a new chapter in his love story.
This is the 79-year-old's third marriage, but it seems that he has found his true love in Christina.
"It was love at first sight," the musician once gushed on Swedish television about the woman who brings a beaming smile to his face. He affectionately calls her his "third great love".
"New adventure"
"Today, September 21, 2024, we started a new adventure," reads an entry on the musician's official Instagram page, "when Björn Ulvaeus and Christina Sas tied the knot in Copenhagen in front of family and close friends."
The couple met in Nuremberg in 2021, when the last Abba album "Voyage" was released, and they have been walking side by side through life since the spring of 2022.
Their love grew and blossomed over time, which they showed in numerous moments together - whether on a walk or a romantic evening for two. Most recently, the couple happily attended the tennis tournament at Wimbledon hand in hand.
Ulvaeus, who was already married to his Abba colleague Agnetha Fältskog in the 1970s and has two children, has now found his new happiness after another long marriage to Lena, from whom he also has two children. And who could doubt that Björn and Christina have many happy years ahead of them?
