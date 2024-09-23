19-year-old knocks out Zell am See in 20 minutes

In front of 200 fans in Hollersbach, Zell am See got off to the better start in the 1st Class South: Luka Simic put the visitors 1:0 ahead in the tenth minute. "We started well and also had good opportunities to score the second goal. That would have been very important for us," explained Zell coach Stefan Moser. But things turned out very differently: The Hollersbach team then got into the game better and better and turned the game around.