FAN.AT MATCH OF THE ROUND
19-year-old knocks out Zell am See in 20 minutes
USV Hollersbach had reason to celebrate in the 1st class south: In front of a home crowd, the team from Oberpinzgau beat league rivals Zell am See 4:2. The decisive factor was a hat-trick from 19-year-old Florian Seeber - all within 20 minutes.
In front of 200 fans in Hollersbach, Zell am See got off to the better start in the 1st Class South: Luka Simic put the visitors 1:0 ahead in the tenth minute. "We started well and also had good opportunities to score the second goal. That would have been very important for us," explained Zell coach Stefan Moser. But things turned out very differently: The Hollersbach team then got into the game better and better and turned the game around.
On the road to victory with a hat-trick
One man caused the Zell team the biggest problems in the first half: Florian Seeber, Hollersbach's young attacking force, scored three times in a row and single-handedly put his team 3:1 ahead at one stage. He received special praise from coach Lukas Wieser: "He's a super player who is very important for us." For the away team from Zell am See, the treble was a setback that proved to be a crucial crucial point in the entire match.
Second half with few chances
The Oberpinzgau team went into the break with a 3:1 lead. At the start of the second half, the team from Zell had a glimmer of hope: Maximilian Roozen scored in the 53rd minute to make it 2:3. After that, there were no big scoring opportunities for either side. "We weren't really dangerous in front of goal - a lot of the action took place in midfield," said Zell coach Moser. In the final phase, Fabian Enz finally sealed the deal for Hollersbach with the 4:2.
Hollersbach with big ambitions
The success against Zell am See was the third in a row for the Wieser team. After seven rounds, Hollersbach are in second place in the table with 16 points. "We definitely want to play at the top - that's our ambition," Wieser made clear after the game. The Oberpinzgau team continue their campaign next weekend with a guest appearance in Flachau. Zell, on the other hand, have been waiting a month for a full success. Noah Ebner
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
