Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Schauspielhaus Graz

The father as the first and last instance of life

Nachrichten
22.09.2024 14:42

A collage of texts in which Franz Kafka works through his father is brought to the stage by Schauspielhaus Graz. For the first time, artistic director Andrea Vilter is (co-)directing "Kafka/Heimkehr" herself.

comment0 Kommentare

How liberating it must have been for Franz Kafka when he discovered writing. Finally an escape from the difficult relationship with his domineering father, which not only defined his childhood and youth, but also extended far into his adult life. At night, sitting at his desk, he was able to escape his father by writing.

But he soon came to the bitter realization that writing did not set him free, as he recorded in his legendary letter to his father: "All my writing was about you, I only complained there about what I could not complain about in your bosom." The father was the first instance and will remain the last.

Literary work on the father figure
With "Kafka / Homecoming", director Andrea Vilter and her co-director Jan Philipp Gloger have turned this lamentation, this literary reworking of the father figure, into an exciting evening of theater. They have divided the struggle between three sons - the three actors (Tim Breyvogel, Zeljko Marovic and Anna Rausch) interlock just as well as the chairs, which are stacked in a large arch up to the ceiling as an imposing stage set (Franziska Bornkamm), right up to the door to the father's room.

Franz Solar (left) looks down on his sons (Bild: Lex Karelly)
Franz Solar (left) looks down on his sons
(Bild: Lex Karelly)

Franz Solar digs himself into this father figure with great gusto and looks down on his sons from above, shining the spotlight on their faults and shortcomings before descending to them - and yet remaining elevated above them. The sons fail to understand him - and so they are also denied the ultimate understanding of the world.

This evening not only impressively brings one of the most legendary father-son relationships in literary history to the stage, but also cleverly and cunningly approaches the emotional core of Kafka's work.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christoph Hartner
Christoph Hartner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf