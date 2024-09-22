In the Tyrolean Ötztal
Duo “trapped” in the mountains: Helicopter had to be deployed
Two locals aged 16 and 18 underestimated the snow conditions in Tyrol's Ötztal mountains on Saturday. The duo deviated from the planned route. Suddenly they could neither go forwards nor backwards. The "M8" helicopter had to come to the rescue.
The young mountaineering duo had set off from the Pitztal Glacier in the morning on a tour to the Mittagskogel. "Due to the snow conditions, the two men strayed from the path," said the police. Nevertheless, they reached the ridge off the planned route at around 11.30 am.
As the mountaineers were no longer able to continue their ascent over the ridge to the summit and were also unable to return to the starting point of their tour, they made an emergency call.
Eine Sprecherin der Polizei
Emergency call made
The "M8" emergency helicopter recovered the two Tyroleans using a cable winch and flew them down to the valley.
