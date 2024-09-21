Vorteilswelt
Hiker unconscious

Woman stumbled and hit her head on a stone

Nachrichten
21.09.2024 20:59

Serious hiking accident on Saturday afternoon at Lake Achensee in Tyrol! A local woman (52) stumbled in a gravel gully and fell. The woman hit her head on a stone and was unconscious for a short time.

On Saturday afternoon, the 52-year-old was on foot and accompanied by a 58-year-old man on the marked hiking trail coming from the Gaisalm in the direction of Pertisau (municipality of Eben am Achensee) when, shortly before 2.30 pm, she tripped in the area of the large gravel gully (Breitlahngraben) through no fault of her own, causing her to fall and hit her head on a stone.

Flown to hospital with head injuries
"The victim was unconscious for a short time. Her companion and other hikers provided first aid and made an emergency call," said the police. The 52-year-old was flown to Innsbruck Hospital by the emergency helicopter "Heli 4" with serious head injuries.

Falling ten meters into a stream bed
A hike in St. Ulrich am Pillersee (Kitzbühel district) also ended in hospital for a 63-year-old Dutchman on Saturday. The man was hiking with his son and another person from the church in St. Ulrich am Pillersee in the direction of Winterstelleralm. As the hiking trail was covered in snow, the three of them had to turn back after a while. "On the descent in the Kalktal valley, the 63-year-old fell off the gravel hiking trail around ten meters over rocky terrain into a ravine at around 12.15 p.m. through no fault of his own and remained lying injured in the stream bed," explained the police.

His son made an emergency call. The casualty was subsequently rescued by the crew of the "C4" emergency helicopter and flown to the hospital in St. Johann in Tirol. There he was diagnosed with a broken elbow, bruises and abrasions.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Samuel Thurner
Samuel Thurner
Folgen Sie uns auf