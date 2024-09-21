Woman stumbled and hit her head on a stone

Falling ten meters into a stream bed

A hike in St. Ulrich am Pillersee (Kitzbühel district) also ended in hospital for a 63-year-old Dutchman on Saturday. The man was hiking with his son and another person from the church in St. Ulrich am Pillersee in the direction of Winterstelleralm. As the hiking trail was covered in snow, the three of them had to turn back after a while. "On the descent in the Kalktal valley, the 63-year-old fell off the gravel hiking trail around ten meters over rocky terrain into a ravine at around 12.15 p.m. through no fault of his own and remained lying injured in the stream bed," explained the police.