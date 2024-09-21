Scheiblehner raves: “Moment for eternity”

Gerald Scheiblehner (Blue & White coach):

"I'm sure there are a lot of screenshots from the fans today because of course it's extraordinary. It's a picture for eternity. But the three points and the performance we showed are important. The goal was a brilliant moment for the whole team. It was a brilliant counter-attack. We had problems in possession in the first half, but we did brilliantly in the second half. We could have won 2:0 or 3:0. Despite many absentees, we put in an outstanding performance. It's extremely difficult in Altach. You rarely get to press because they play a lot of high balls. The team was hard-working and worked hard for it."