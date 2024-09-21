New table leader
Scheiblehner raves: “Moment for eternity”
Thanks to a 1-0 win at SCR Altach, Blau-Weiß Linz are currently top of the Austrian Bundesliga table. Find out how the Upper Austrians and Altach coach Joachim Standfest assess the game here ...
Joachim Standfest (Altach coach):
"It was two teams that completely neutralized each other in the first half. We weren't overwhelmingly superior, but we were superior. Then a naive move decided the game. That's what we need, to take the next step. We make the same mistake for the second time in seven days. We scored exactly the same goal against GAK (1:1). We then lost our nerve in the last 15 minutes and very often chose the wrong option."
Gerald Scheiblehner (Blue & White coach):
"I'm sure there are a lot of screenshots from the fans today because of course it's extraordinary. It's a picture for eternity. But the three points and the performance we showed are important. The goal was a brilliant moment for the whole team. It was a brilliant counter-attack. We had problems in possession in the first half, but we did brilliantly in the second half. We could have won 2:0 or 3:0. Despite many absentees, we put in an outstanding performance. It's extremely difficult in Altach. You rarely get to press because they play a lot of high balls. The team was hard-working and worked hard for it."
Ronivaldo (Blue & White goalscorer):
"It's very early for the table after the seventh round. The championship is long. We have to concentrate. We know we didn't play a good game today. I don't understand why we lost so many duels in the first half. It was a bit better in the second half. Six goals after the seventh game - I'm very happy. It's a good moment, but you always have to keep working."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
