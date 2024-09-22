The Singapore Grand Prix – LIVE from 2pm

Verstappen relieved

Things went much better for Verstappen on Saturday than in Friday practice, with the championship leader making it onto the front row. "Qualifying went really well for us. I'm really happy about the front row when I look at where we were yesterday," said the Dutchman, who was delighted with a significantly improved car. He did not dare to make any predictions about the race. "Anything can happen in Singapore, at least we have a chance." In any case, the circuit is not one of Verstappen's favorite tracks and he has never won here.