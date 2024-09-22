The Singapore Grand Prix – LIVE from 2pm

Formula 1 in the ticker:
Lando Norris starts the Singapore Grand Prix from pole position. The McLaren driver secured first place on the grid in qualifying at the Marina Bay Street Circuit on Saturday. In 1:29.525 minutes, the Englishman relegated world champion Max Verstappen in the Red Bull to second place (0.203 seconds), meaning that there will be a direct duel between the two leaders of the world championship standings in the race. Qualifying was overshadowed by the accident of last year's winner Carlos Sainz.
Only one lap time
The Ferrari driver lost control of his Ferrari in Q3 and crashed backwards into the barriers. Unlike his car, the Spaniard was uninjured. After the end of the accident-related interruption, the drivers only had time for one more fast lap, which is why there was quite a bit of traffic on the street circuit in the finish.
Norris held his nerve under the floodlights and proved that he and his car are hot favourites to win the night race in Singapore. The Englishman claimed his sixth pole ever, his fifth this year. "I am happy. Pole is important, especially here in Singapore," said the 24-year-old, referring to the poor overtaking opportunities in the city state. "The car is good, I feel comfortable. I have confidence because we are fast and there is more to the car."
Verstappen relieved
Things went much better for Verstappen on Saturday than in Friday practice, with the championship leader making it onto the front row. "Qualifying went really well for us. I'm really happy about the front row when I look at where we were yesterday," said the Dutchman, who was delighted with a significantly improved car. He did not dare to make any predictions about the race. "Anything can happen in Singapore, at least we have a chance." In any case, the circuit is not one of Verstappen's favorite tracks and he has never won here.
On row two are the British Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton (+0.316) and George Russell (+0.342). They were followed by Oscar Piastri in the McLaren (+0.428). "So far this year, qualifying has always been a disaster for me. You put so much work in and so little comes out. But this time the car delivered," explained record world champion Hamilton.
Frustration at Ferrari
Qualifying did not go according to plan at all for Ferrari. In addition to Sainz, who had an accident, Charles Leclerc also failed to set a time in Q3 as his lap was canceled due to a penalty. The duo will now have to make do with the fifth row of the grid. The second Red Bull driver was also disappointed. Sergio Perez retired in 13th place in Q2. The Mexican, who won in Singapore in 2022, spoke afterwards about tire problems. "It's going to be a pretty difficult race tomorrow, we'll have to think about the strategy."
Verstappen defends a 59-point cushion over Norris in the championship standings today. McLaren has been in the lead in the constructors' championship since Baku, with the traditional British team 20 points ahead of the 18th of 24 races this season.
