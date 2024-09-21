Death on the Gaisberg: expert examines motorcycles

According to current information, the Romanian woman was riding her sister's motorcycle uphill on Friday evening. She lost control of her bike in a bend, crashed and skidded across the road. Two other motorcyclists were unable to take evasive action in time. Both collided with the 24-year-old. All help came too late for the woman, who died at the scene of the accident. The two other bikers were injured and the Red Cross took them both to Salzburg Accident Hospital. One of the motorcycles ended up in the ditch due to the force of the impact.