What exactly happened?

Death on the Gaisberg: expert examines motorcycles

Nachrichten
21.09.2024 21:45

Fatal ride on the sister's powerful vehicle! A 24-year-old crashed on a bend. Two motorcyclists were unable to brake and collided with the woman - the investigation into the course of the accident is now underway. . . 

Now it's a matter of finding out who was traveling at what speed." Gerhard Kronreif has a stressful few days ahead of him. The expert is examining the three motorcycles that were severely damaged in a fatal accident on Salzburg's Gaisberg. One of the riders (24) did not survive the accident. Kronreif is investigating the exact course of the accident.

According to current information, the Romanian woman was riding her sister's motorcycle uphill on Friday evening. She lost control of her bike in a bend, crashed and skidded across the road. Two other motorcyclists were unable to take evasive action in time. Both collided with the 24-year-old. All help came too late for the woman, who died at the scene of the accident. The two other bikers were injured and the Red Cross took them both to Salzburg Accident Hospital. One of the motorcycles ended up in the ditch due to the force of the impact.

The motorcycles were badly damaged.
The motorcycles were badly damaged.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)

The Gaisberg Landesstraße remained completely closed in the area of the accident for a long time due to the clean-up work. The motorcycles were seized and the body of the 24-year-old is now being autopsied.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

