What exactly happened?
Death on the Gaisberg: expert examines motorcycles
Fatal ride on the sister's powerful vehicle! A 24-year-old crashed on a bend. Two motorcyclists were unable to brake and collided with the woman - the investigation into the course of the accident is now underway. . .
Now it's a matter of finding out who was traveling at what speed." Gerhard Kronreif has a stressful few days ahead of him. The expert is examining the three motorcycles that were severely damaged in a fatal accident on Salzburg's Gaisberg. One of the riders (24) did not survive the accident. Kronreif is investigating the exact course of the accident.
According to current information, the Romanian woman was riding her sister's motorcycle uphill on Friday evening. She lost control of her bike in a bend, crashed and skidded across the road. Two other motorcyclists were unable to take evasive action in time. Both collided with the 24-year-old. All help came too late for the woman, who died at the scene of the accident. The two other bikers were injured and the Red Cross took them both to Salzburg Accident Hospital. One of the motorcycles ended up in the ditch due to the force of the impact.
The Gaisberg Landesstraße remained completely closed in the area of the accident for a long time due to the clean-up work. The motorcycles were seized and the body of the 24-year-old is now being autopsied.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.